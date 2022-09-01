HELENA- Rebecca Cleveland was for years the most dominant lady bruins head volleyball coach. Three consecutive state championships and she set the record for most amount of wins in that span. Well, that era is over now, it’s time for the coach Clement era and it starts right now.
It’s officially the dawn of a new beginning for the capital bruins girls volley ball team. Meet head coach Katie Clement. Born and raised in Helena, coach Clement played all four years at Capital and after a short stint away from the game, coached the Helena homeschool lady Warriors for nine years. She is back at Capital and knows that this school is the right fit for her career.
“They have a good program...Good volleyball program to build on. Even from when I played, I think it’s been a great program and just being able to be back in this gym, is a huge thing for me a huge dream, a dream come true.”
Knowing the strength of this program and who she is following, coach clement is trying to implement simple fundamentals to the wave of talent coming through.
“You can’t pass...A ball to the center, you can’t get a great hit, somebody is trying to get the ball over the net at that point. So, we are focusing a lot on serve/receive, three ball passes, being good that we can run something off of. I’m a down to the basic’s type of coach and building on basics.”
Change is hard but change is okay. That statement is something coach Clement is trying to get this year's team to accept and she is impressed with how they’ve adapted so far.
“Once I was pretty upfront with them, they’ve done a really good job of stepping up to that task and that challenge.”
Speaking of challenge, the question we all want to know, what are the expectations for the lady Bruins this season?
“My biggest goal is just getting to state. The new concept of divisionals is pretty new in the volleyball realm. So just getting past that divisional portion of the season and getting to state.”
The Bruins' journey to make it back to the state tournament begins this Saturday, August 27th, when they take on Billings. In Helena, Austin Parr SWX.