GREAT FALLS - For the last two years the Great Falls Central Catholic Lady Mustangs have been competing in Class B, but with a large drop in enrollment at GFCC, this season they've dropped down to Class C.
While reclassification of smaller schools is pretty common, this latest shuffling has now thrust the Lady Mustangs in to division 8C, one of the most competitive in all of Montana.
"8C is really good." said Lady Mustangs head coach Matt Hauk. "We've got some of the top teams in the state and we've already had some really tough games."
The adjustment to Class C isn't something the Lady Mustangs aren't familiar with. Great Falls Central Catholic used to compete in division 10C before jumping up to Class B a few years back. This change of scenery for the Lady Mustangs has gotten off to a strong start, thanks in large part to being such a close and competitive group.
"I would say just our team chemistry; all of the girls on the team really get along well." added junior Mari Anderson.
"We're a little spunky." added Coach Hauk. "We get after it out on the court and just try to play as hard as we can all the time."
The Lady Mustangs currently sit a 4-2 through their first six games and are excited to get back out on the floor after the holiday break.
"We want to keep working hard and just keep our intensity up." said senior Michaela Hauk. "The ultimate goal for us is to make it out of districts and go to divisionals."
Great Falls Central Catholic makes their long awaited return to the court on Saturday January 8th, when they welcome in the Denton-Geyser-Stanford Bearcats.