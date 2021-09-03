The Glacier Wolfpack went on the road to Great Falls and knocked off the CMR Rustlers 33-21.
After a slow start, Glacier's offense took off in the second quarter. Already up 6-0, Gage Sliter connects with Luke Bilau to stretch their lead to 13-0.
Glacier would continue to lengthen their lead, as Sliter found Conner Sullivan for a 51-yard score and the Wolfpack took a 26-0 lead into halftime.
In the second half the Rustlers would claw their way back into it. Raef Newbrough got CMR on the board with a short rushing touchdown to make it 26-7.
After Jake Rendina ripped off his second score of night to put Glacier up 33-7, the Rustlers would score two more touchdowns and cut it to a twelve point game. After a failed onside kick, Glacier would run out the clock and hold off the Rustlers to win it 33-21.
The Wolfpack are now 2-0 on the season while CMR drops to 1-1. Both teams return to the gridiron next Friday when CMR travels to Belgrade and Glacier takes on Big Sky.