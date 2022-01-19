KALISPELL, Mont. - Ahead of the start of the season and the opening of the new stadium in the Flathead Valley, the team announced they will be called the “Glacier Range Riders.”
The team’s brand was inspired by the early 20th-century outdoorsmen patrolling the 1.3 million acres that are now Glacier National Park a release from the team says.
“Their rough-and-tumble role and characteristic toughness influenced the creation of the Range Rider mascot, a yet unnamed mountain goat,” the release says. “Created by minor league branding specialist Brandiose, the team’s logo complements the park’s history, wildlife, and the survival instinct of its early overseers.”
Work is underway on the Glacier Range Riders’ stadium which will be located alongside Highway 93 and will give a 360-degree view of the Flathead Valley.
There will be about 2,500 seats at the stadium along with a restaurant, themed kids’ playground, merchandise shop, concessions, family-friendly restrooms, and casual viewing spaces.
The stadium will be operational beginning in the 2022 season, however, construction is anticipated to continue through the year.
“We are thrilled to bring professional sports and a first-class fan experience and stadium to Northwest Montana. We hope to honor and represent one of the Treasure State’s crown jewels – the Flathead community and its beautiful national park – by providing a family-friendly atmosphere with championship-quality baseball,” Chris Kelly, Vice President of Ridge Run Baseball, LLC said.
The Glacier Range Riders’ inaugural season includes 48 home games and starts May 23, and ends Sept. 10.
Fans can now place deposits to reserve season tickets and receive priority seat selection.
Sales for general tickets are expected to start in February and pre-sale deposits for season tickets are being accepted online here.