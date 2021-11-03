KALISPELL, Mont. -- Wyatt Thomason is a senior captain for the Glacier football team, but he takes more pride in his work off the field in the Kalispell community.
"You know, we all kind of want to take care of ourselves first, but when you see this leader, this starting linebacker who's a really good player doing those things and you think, yeah why not I'll follow along, and I'll follow that guy," Glacier Head Coach Grady Bennett said.
"Just help how I can," Thomason said. "This community here has given so much so I just love putting on a show for them on Friday nights."
In theory, community service is something Thomason could pass off to younger players on the team. But it means much more to him than just showing up out of obligation, something his head coach is keenly aware of.
"Didn't matter if it was just moving on a Saturday for a little old lady or getting involved in something the community was doing, Wyatt was always the first to sign up," Bennett said.
In some ways, there hasn't been a better time for a leader like Thomason. He's aware of how the Glacier football team can play a role in the helping the community heal from a string of recent youth suicides, and help give people something to look forward to when they play on Friday nights.
"This community has gone through so much recently," Thomason said.
"Just seeing all the support that comes to our games and showing how much we can love each other; it really means the world to me. I'm happy we can all come together because there are people who need help, need love, and that's what this team is here for. For each other and for everyone."
On the field, Glacier is back in a familiar spot: the Class AA quarterfinals. Win or lose, Thomason knows the team will be ready to take on their next playoff game together.
"We're all super tight-knit, and it shows on the field," Thomason said. "When we're together getting hype, celebrating. I think we have the best sideline in the state if we're being honest. I love coming back to our boys."
The pride of the wolf is in the pack, and leaders like Wyatt Thomason help bring the pack forward every day, which is why he's our Mattress Firm Student of the Week.
Thomason and his Glacier teammates will be in Butte on Friday night, with kickoff at Naranche Stadium set for 7:00, as they try to advance to the Class AA semifinals.