BIG SKY, Mont. - Golf champions are joining with NFL quarterbacks in a golf tournament in Big Sky happening this summer.
PGA champ Phil Mickelson and seven-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady will take on U.S. Open champ Bryson Dechambeau and NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers in Capitol One's The Match at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky July 6.
Mickelson posted to Twitter, "It’s game time! My partner @tombradyand I are back and ready to settle some unfinished business. See you in Montana @AaronRodgers12 @b_dechambeau."
Brady tweeted,"Two old guys against the young bucks @PhilMickelson. @b_dechambeau better get used to laying up because we know @AaronRodgers1 isn’t going for it [laughing emoji]."
"Excited to team up with @AaronRodgers12 for The Match and take on @PhilMickelson and @TomBrady," Dechambeau tweeted. "Can’t wait to unleash the beast in Big Sky. Get your popcorn ready, this is going to be epic [popcorn emoji]."
According to ESPN, the event is raising money for charities such as Feeding America and others.
The Match will be televised on TNT July 6.