GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The 3rd annual Mustang Wrestling Camp saw it's best turnout yet last week. Although the program is still young, it has the help of some big names in the world of wrestling.
“Our main goal is to give back to the community,” said camp director Jonathan Sears-Tiernan. “Honestly. Coaching is an un-glorified job. We don't do this for money. We want to give back to the kids. We want to see them succeed in life, and for me, wrestling's done so much. It's built me mental toughness, and we just want to give that back to the community, really.”
Giving back in the form of a clinic or camp is no easy endeavor, but it doesn’t hurt having some friends in high places with great resumes, who are happy to help.
“We got a hot line up of coaches here,” Sears-Tiernan continued. “We got Drakkar Klose. He's currently in the UFC, he’s 7-2. I wrestled with him in college. Then we got Kai Stewart back there. Stewart's a bit of a local hero here. I was with him all through high school. I watched him win the state championship, I watched him lose it, But he's here and he's giving back. You know, wrestling's done a lot for him. And last but not least, we got Kamron Jackson, Jackson wrestled with me in college. He's a three time all-American.”
“I was always excited for camp,” smiled Kai Stewart. “I was always excited to have the enthusiastic coaches at camp. I just feel like I need to be that person that gives back to these kids. Are these kids learning perfectly everything that we're showing? Absolutely not. But they're around wrestling. They're on a wrestling match. They're meeting new kids. They're making friends. So it's just it's big picture.”
“I'm glad Sears reached out to me,” said Drakkar Klose. “I live in Arizona and tocome back and always give back to the wrestling community, because if it wasn't for wrestling, you know, I wouldn't be where I am. You know, in the UFC now.”
While it may not have the biggest turnout for a camp yet, the growth has been consistent year to year and coach Sears-Tiernan says he actually prefers it that way.
“First year, we had three kids, last year we had ten kids and we're up to 22 kids this year,” Sears-Tiernan added. “So, kind of how I wanted to do it. I wanted to grow it nice and slow. I'm a really big advocate of as much one-on-one time as possible with the kids. We want, you know, a coach with a group every time, if possible. And because we don't have too many kids here, we're able to give a lot more one-on-one time to these groups.”