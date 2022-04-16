GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The sun was out all day Friday, and what an amazing feeling it was. Like plugging your phone in on a low battery. After an impromptu week off to "recharge" themselves, the Great Falls Chargers are ready to get back into Legion baseball action for the 2022 season.
The Chargers started their season last Saturday, in Missoula, splitting a doubleheader with the Mavericks, and since then have had not one but now two canceled home games. Despite the unexpected break, Coach Forster is pleased with what he's seen so far.
"I feel really good about it, you know," Forster said. "When you when you play a team like Missoula, who is well coached, and seems like they’re always ready to go to start the season. To get a split with them, and play two tight games, I was very pleased with the way we played. We got a lot of good young guys that played some meaningful games at the A level last year, going to the state tournament, taking third place there. It might take a little bit of time but we’re excited about this group".
Excitement and electricity in the air as the Chargers look to resume their season Saturday, April 23, when they host the Outlaws of Gallatin Valley, in Great Falls.