Great Falls - Behind 34 first half points, the Great Falls High Bison cruised to a 48-7 over the Billings Skyview Falcons.
On Bison homecoming night at Memorial Stadium, this one was all Great Falls High right from the opening kickoff. The Bison marched down the field to start the game before Rafe Longin punched it in to take an early 7-0 lead. The Falcons would answer right back as Dylan Goodell found Trey Dye for Skyview's only score of the night to knot the game at 7.
Great Falls High would not let up as Reed Harris found Ryan Krahe out of the backfield to put the Bison back in front 14-7. On the next Great Falls drive, Krahe got it done on the ground, running in a touchdown from 30 yards out to stretch the lead to 21-7.
The Bison's strong night on the ground continued when Bridger Polk got a handoff on a jet sweep and broke off a 64-yard TD run to widen Great Falls' lead to 28-7. Rafe Longin would pound in another rushing score before halftime and the Bison took a 34-7 lead to the break.
In the second half it was more of the same as Longin and the Bison continued their big night on the ground adding a pair of scores and winning it 48-7 over Skyview. The Bison have now won three straight games, while Skyview has dropped their last 6 contests.