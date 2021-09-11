GREAT FALLS, Mont. - On Saturday, dozens of Montana amateur disc golfers flocked to Warden Park in Great Falls for the Electric City Open. A National Amateur Disc Golf Tour (NADGT) event was open to anyone interested in disc golf.
"It's been a ball, I just love disc golf," said Jeff Torano. “This is only my second tournament, but anytime I get the chance to get out and play I take advantage of it."
Saturday's event was full of players of various skill levels, but everyone had a chance to compete amongst one another.
"We've got advanced players, we got intermediate players, there's age-protected divisions," added tournament director Shane Knott. "If you are over 40, over 50, under 18, so that's kind of the nice thing too is that you are always playing with somebody that is your own competition level."
Disc golf is one of the fastest-growing sports in America.
Jeff Torano has moved a handful of times around the country, but the one thing that he has been able to do in each spot is play disc golf.
"It's something that I can do alone, it's fun and maybe I can make some friends doing it and disc golf was that. My form was terrible at the beginning, refined over time and now it's something that I play every week I can until it's impossible to walk through the snow."
For anyone interested in giving disc golf a try, Jeff says just do it.
"I think everybody should play disc golf, or at least try it. You just go out, have fun with your friends and don't get into too much trouble."