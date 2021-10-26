GREAT FALLS - On the morning of Friday September 24, the Great Falls High football team was 0-4 and still searching for their first win. Later that night they beat the Gallatin Raptors 27-22 in Bozeman, and haven't lost a game since.
Rattling off 5 straight victories to close out the regular season, the Bison secured the #3 seed in Eastern AA and an opening round home playoff game against Missoula Big Sky.
"Five straight, I mean that doesn't happen very often," added Great Falls senior Garrett Stone. "It feels really good. We keep winning every week and it's a good momentum shift for us."
While the season didn't start the way the Bison were looking for, it took for their largest loss of the year to turn things around. "After we played Billings West and lost 42-0, the whole team had a team sat down and had a meeting," said Great Falls quarterback Reed Harris. "We talked about what we wanted to change, what we wanted to do differently and I think it has really helped us a lot for the remainder of the season."
"We made a decision to get things right and start winning." added Stone.
The football season has many highs and lows, and the Bison are riding high on the momentum of this 5-game winning streak.
"I'm kind of happy we didn't get a bye because it would have got everybody away from the momentum we have," said Harris. "Playing on a normal week, it keeps us in the roll of everything."
"Ever since we started winning, it's just been momentum and we're feeding off that." said Stone.
The Bison will look use that momentum on Friday night when they host #6 seed Missoula Big Sky at 7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.