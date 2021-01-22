GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The boys' soccer coach at Great Falls High School, Steve Groshelle, has submitted his resignation due to other personal commitments, according to the Department of Health, Physical Education and Athletics (DHPEA).
Groshelle has served as the head coach for the past five seasons during which the Bison Boys showed steady improvement in participation numbers and victories on the field.
The DHPEA said he was a positive influence in the program and within the soccer community of Great Falls.
The athletic department said they appreciate Groshelle's efforts and commitment to the Bison Boys and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.
The head boys' soccer position will be advertised next week and listed as "open until filled." Individuals interested in applying can submit an application via the Great Falls Public Schools website.