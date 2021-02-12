GREAT FALLS - Great Falls Public Schools announced they are postponing the Great Falls High School versus Billings Senior High School boys and girls basketball games originally scheduled for Saturday.
GFPS wrote in a Facebook post they made the decision along with Billings Public Schools and both bus companies due to hazardous windchill in the areas of travel.
Both games are rescheduled Tuesday, Feb. 23 and game times are to be announced.
GFPS wrote the CMR girl's basketball game against Belgrade is still happening Saturday as planned.