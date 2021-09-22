GREAT FALLS - Great Falls High senior Zach Newton is not only an All-State football player, but is the helping hand that holds together his neighborhood.
Newton is one of six captains of the Bison this fall and is this years recipient of the Derek Dowson award. That award is given to a Bison player who embodies hard work, leadership and competitive spirit.
"He's exactly what you want in a team leader and a guy that everyone looks up to," added Bison Head Coach Marc Samson. "I jokingly say to his parents, if you ever get tired of Zach give him to me, I'd love to take him home and let him live with me."
On top of being a successful football player, Zach is a member of the National Honor Society and has maintained a 3.8 GPA throughout his high school career. While all the success on and off the field is great, above all else, he's a role model and leader to his teammates.
"I think the most important thing is trust," said Zach Newton. "You have kids that will look up to you and will trust you with something that they have to talk to you about."
"There is not a coach in the AA, not a team in all of high school football in Montana that wouldn't want Zach Newton on their team," said Samson.
While Zach spends most of his time on the football field as a lineman who tries to move others out of the way, in his free time he helps his neighbors move things where they want it to go.
"When I've had to move some heavy furniture or other stuff, He never fails to respond to any request; said Newton's neighbor Dick Kuntz. "If I just call him up and say, 'Hey Zach, you got a minute, can I see you?' He'll be there in thirty seconds, he never says no."
Whether it's moving around furniture, cutting the grass, or any sort of manual labor for his neighbor Dick, Zach makes it a point to go above and beyond to help those around him.
"It's not about how good of a football player you are, it's about how good of a person you are on and off the field. That includes in the classroom and in public," said Newton.
"Zach is a very big kid, but he's got also a very big heart, added Kuntz. "He's very kind, he's very respectful and he's like my own son."