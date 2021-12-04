Griz advance in FCS Playoffs with 57-41 win over Eastern Washington

MISSOULA, Mont. — Special teams have been a strength for the Montana Grizzlies all year, and Friday night's 57-41 win over Eastern Washington showed just how big the gap can sometimes be.
Off a blocked punt by Ryan Tirrell, the Griz scored 20 unanswered points to take a 30-21 lead they would never give back.
"Yeah, it was good, obviously it was a dominating win, wasn't close. It was fun to go out and get it," Montana head coach Bobby Hauck said after the game.
"We didn't play very well on defense in the first quarter and two minutes, and then it was back to business as usual for our defense. Thought it was a great team effort, offense defense kicking. I was proud of them. They kind of got called out and it wasn't close."
Montana's offense benefitted from great field position throughout the game, thanks to punt and kick returns that set up Cam Humphrey in prime scoring position, as the team scored more points on Friday night than they have in any single game all year.
Things got off to a hot start for Montana as Malik Flowers went for a 75-yard touchdown run as the Griz struck first.
Eastern Washington’s Eric Barriere would respond though, as he connected for 19 and 54-yard TD passes to Andrew Boston and Jakobie James.
Montana drove down the field but had to settle for a Kevin Macias 37-yard field goal to cut the Eagles lead to 4.
The second quarter began inauspiciously for Montana, as Dennis Merritt scampered for a 57-yard touchdown to give EWU a 21-10 lead.
Montana responded with a 44-yd field goal from Kevin Macias to make it 21-13.
The quarter, and perhaps the game, swung on a pair of hard hits from Gavin Robertson and Robby Hauck, both of which were reviewed tor targeting but overturned.
"I think our mindset is pretty much the same week-to-week," Montana senior safety Robby Hauck said after the game.
"We really don't like anybody they put in front of us regardless if they talk crap or not. I think a lot of that is just outside noise and its, frankly, I think a lot of it is just for people on the outside of our program, not necessarily us.
After the blocked punt by Tirrell, Junior Bergen ran in from five yards out to cut the Eagles lead to 1.
The third quarter began with Garrett Graves returning the opening kick to the Montana 48-yard line, and ended with a Kevin Macias 46-yd field goal to give Montana a 23-21 lead.
After forcing an EWU punt, Junior Bergen returned it all the way to the Eagles 8-yard line, where Xavier Harris ran in for a touchdown on the ensuing play to give Montana a 30-21 lead.
With a drive extended by two roughing the passer penalties, the Eagles drove down and cut Montana's lead to two, as Barriere found Talolo Limu-Jones for the score.
From there, however, the rout was on. The Griz followed up their opponent's drive with Humphrey finding Sammy Akem for a 44-yard touchdown to go back up by nine.
After Jace Lewis forced a fumble for Montana and Patrick O'Connell recovered it, Humphrey found Cole Grossman for a 5-yard touchdown pass to make it a 44-28 Montana lead.
Next up for the Griz, they will either travel to Virginia next weekend to take on James Madison, or host Southeastern Louisiana in Missoula.
Kickoff date/time for next weekend's quarterfinal matchup is TBD.