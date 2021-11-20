Montana started off the game with a bang. On the second play of the day, Cam Humphrey found Junior Bergen deep over the middle for a 74 yard touchdown to give the Griz a lead less than a minute in.
Montana State drove down to the Montana three yard line in their second drive of the game. Long runs by quarterbacks Tommy Mellot and Matthew McKay set them up in the red zone.
The Bobcats had two false starts that pushed them away for the end zone and settled for a field goal with 4:49 to play in the first quarter.
Kevin Macias knocked in own field goal on the ensuing drive and Montana led 10-3 after the first quarter.
Montana State held their ground on a 3rd and one on the 15-yard line and forced another field goal. Macias hit his second of the night from 33-yards out to extend Montana’s lead to ten with 2:00 remaining in the first half.
Junior Bergen was a threat on special teams and after Montana State went three and out, Bergen’s return set the Grizzlies back up in field goal range for Macias. His 40-yard field goal and third of the half gave Montana the 16-3 advantage entering halftime.
HALFTIME:— Shaun Rainey (@ShaunRainey) November 20, 2021
Montana 16
Montana State 3
Pretty dominant first half. Griz last 4 trips inside Cats 40 resulted in just 6 points. You turn 1 of those into a TD and this feels much different
