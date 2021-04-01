MISSOULA, Mont. - The University of Montana Griz will play football at 100-percent capacity for the fall 2021 season at the Washington-Grizzly Stadium, the Montana Department of Athletics announced Thursday.
According to a release from Grizzly Athletics, the choice to operate the stadium at 100-percent capacity follows with the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education's plan to run Montana campus operations normally by fall 2021.
Both plans will follow city, county, state and federal health guidelines, the release continued.
"We know that nothing is guaranteed, and obviously, much can change between now and the fall. But, we are excited to welcome 26,000 back to Washington-Grizzly Stadium, and we hope our fans are just as excited to join us and cheer on the Griz," UM Director of Athletics Kent Haslam said in the release.
People who plan to buy season ticket packages may currently put down a deposit online -- packages include the Roaming Griz and Griz Grads options
Season ticket bills will be sent out in mid-May with a mid-June due date to renew. People who bought 2020 season tickets and selected to change their tickets for 2021 will automatically get their tickets renewed.
Fall 2021 single game tickets are expected to go on sale in mid-July and UM students may reserve tickets the week of the game as per usual.
For the first time ever beginning fall 2021, all Griz football game tickets will only go on sale online with the option to print tickets at home or have them on mobile phones.