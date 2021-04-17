Montana looked impressive again in front of nearly 5,000 fans at Washington Grizzly Stadium. In their second and final spring game, Montana rolled against Portland State for the 48-7 win. The Griz offense piled up 511 yards of offense.
A 28-yard-rush by Griz running back Xavier Harris put Montana on the board first with 5:26 to play in the first quarter. That would be a sign of things to come as Montana dominated the line of scrimmage against the Vikings. Harris would find paydirt once again with 9:51 to play in the 2nd quarter to put Montana up 14-0. Harris finished with 109 yards on 13 carries, in addition to his two scores.
Just under five minutes later, Cam Humphrey found former Billings Senior Bronc, Gabe Sulser, for the 54-yard score. Montana would strike again with just nine seconds remaining in the first half when Humphrey found Samuel Akem for the 15-yard touchdown. Griz held a 27-0 lead over Portland State at halftime.
After a stagnant first half of offense, the Vikings exploded for a 73-yard touchdown from Davis Alexander to Mataio Talalemotu to open the second half. Alexander was held to 193 yards, went 15 for 25 in pass attempts, and added a touchdown as well in the contest.
Following behind the strong play of the offensive line, the two-headed dragon attack of Montana shined. In the third quarter, Nick Ostmo found paydirt twice on redzone touchdown runs. Ostmo finished with 82 yards on 16 carries, as well as three touchdowns.
Scary moment for Montana in the third quarter. Leading 41-7, quarterback Cam Humphrey took a big shot while running the ball. AJ Forbes, the Nebraska transfer at center would also go down with injury. Forbes had to be carried off the field with what appeared to be a left leg or knee injury. Both would not return.
Montana would lean heavily on its run game in the fourth quarter. Ostmo once again would find the endzone, this time from 8 yards out to cap off a nine-play, 54-yard drive. The Griz defense led by linebacker Jace Lewis shined again on Saturday. Lewis had eight total tackles, including three solo tackles and five shared as they held Portland State to just 293 yards of offense.