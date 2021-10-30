Grizzlies hang on, defeat Southern Utah 20-19

MISSOULA, Mont. -- By the hand of Marcus Welnel, the Montana Grizzlies held on to their fourth quarter lead and defeated the Southern Utah Thunderbirds 20-19 on Saturday afternoon inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
Things did not get off to a good start for Montana. The Thunderbirds shut down Montana's offense for the first 25 minutes of the game, taking a 9-0 lead after a field goal and Isaiah Williams 2-yd touchdown run.
It looked like the Grizzlies would still head into halftime with the lead after a Kevin Macias 21-yard field goal and Justin Ford INT-return for a TD to make it 10-9 Montana. But Southern Utah would strike for a 60-yard touchdown as Justin Miller connected with Brandon Schenks to make it 16-10 Thunderbirds.
Montana took the lead in the third quarter after Kris Brown found Cole Grossman for a 24-yard touchdown catch, giving the Griz a 17-16 lead.
Southern Utah took the lead into the final frame after Noah Alejado hit a 23-yard field goal, but Montana took the lead for good with 11:38 left after Macias connected from 30 yards out.
Next up, Montana will travel to Northern Colorado as they take on the Bears. Kickoff is at noon.