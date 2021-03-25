Most sports were able to play in the Treasure State during Covid-19, but not every sport. While spring can symbolize new beginnings, this time last year, it meant abrupt endings for spring sports across Montana. Bozeman Hawks Softball is one program that was effected and hasn't played a full season since spring of 2019, two years ago.
Second-year head coach, Shannon Bilbao, had her first season of coaching the Hawks taken away from her as well, but that setback has only made the simply things of softball that much sweeter.
"Being able to hold a ball and getting back into it is a lot of fun," Bilbao said. "I can't really put it into words, I'm just really excited we get to actually do this this year."
Bozeman had over 20 athletes on the team last year, but after the Gallatin Raptors softball program came along, they're now down to 11 girls on the squad, but the size of their group doesn't define their mindset.
"They're passionate about the sport and they're excited to be here so they're upbeat, they're motivated," Bilbao said. "Another huge strength is that they're already a tight knit group even though so many of them hadn't even met before. Two days ago they came together and became a team."
The Hawks are made up of eight underclassmen, two juniors and one senior, Karly Stromberg. Though some would find that intimidating, Stromberg has embraced being the lone senior leader, hoping to prove a point to Bozeman's competitors.
"I just want to go out and compete and actually have a good season and to prove to a bunch of other schools that we can play even with what we've got," Stromberg said.
The team hopes to add more athletes to their roster prior to their first game of the season on Saturday, April 3, at Helena High School.