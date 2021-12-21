HELENA, Mont. - Action in the AA tonight as both Helena girls teams were in action, highlighted by a matchup between Helena-Capital and Bozeman who both made final four appearances last year.
A matchup that could be a championship preview at Helena-Capital tonight, while across town an up-and-coming Helena Bengals squad looks to continue their surge.
Capital students bringing the Christmas spirit here tonight with a miniature Christmas tree in the student section.
Emily Williams looking to help the Bozeman Hawks claw their way back from an early deficit. She goes up and under for the two, through the contact. That cut the Bruins lead back to just two.
Then, Brandy Carlson kicks to the corner finding an open Anna Cockhill for the three. That re-extended the Bruins early lead to five as Bozeman needed a timeout to regroup. Both teams started slow in this one, but Capital picked it up in the second half on their way to a huge 43-23 victory.
Then off to Helena high where the Bengals were looking to make it two wins in a row.
Avery Kraft kicks the ball ahead to a wide-open Alex Bullock who drills the three. A little mix-up on defense there for the Belgrade Panthers as Helena gets the easy bucket.
Then later, Lauren Heuiser kicks out for another three, grabs the board off the miss and finishes with authority. She completes the and-one as the Bengals go on to win 50-22.
Both squads continue strong early season starts into winter break, and will both return to the hardwood in early January.