HELENA, Mont. - AA hoops opening weekend in the Capital city begins with both the Helena and Helena-Capital girls teams hosting their home openers. A Helena-Bozeman filled Friday night as the Bengals take on the Bozeman Hawks and the Bruins take on the Gallatin Raptors.
Both teams saw multiple seniors graduate after last season, but that doesn't mean there won't be plenty of talent on the floor between the lady Bengals and lady Bruins on the hardwood this winter.
We start in the bears den with Helena-Capital, as they host the Bozeman-Gallatin Raptors.
The Raptors looking to keep pace early, a nice swing pass from Hadley Holmquist as she finds an open Avery Walker on the wing for three. Rumor has it LeBron James is recruiting her to be a spot up shooter for the Lakers.
Capital's Kathryn Emmert wins hustle play of the day. She grabbed two offensive rebounds and an assist all in the same possession. The bruins would hit cruise control in the second half on their way to a 68-29 victory.
Then across town, the jungle was ready as the Bengals hosted the Bozeman Hawks.
With just under two minutes left, Logan Todorovich takes the contact and gets the two. She is a certified goal scorer in the fall and a bucket getter in the winter. That put the game out of reach as the Bengals win 33-25.
Both Helena-area girls varsity squads improve to 1-0 on the young season.