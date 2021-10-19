HELENA, Mont. - The AA soccer playoffs kick off this week, lots of talent across the state, but a busy day began this afternoon in Helena.
There was great playoff soccer happening today here in Helena, both the Capital boys and girls' teams playing host at northwest park, while the Helena teams were over at Seibel fields.
Game one, the lady Bengals looking to strike quickly and do just that, a nice cross from Logan Todorvich sets up Rachel Plaster who has her attempt blocked, but Avery Kraft is there for cleanup on aisle five. Just minutes in and the Bengals up two to nothing, and they would not look back as they blew by butte 10 to nothing to advance.
Now jumping to the lady Bruins, as they play host to Kalispell-Glacier... Lilli Danzer finds an opening and rifles a shot past the wolfpack keeper to make it 3-1 Bru. They would surrender a goal late but hang on to win 3-2 to advance.
Now to the boys' action, starting with the Bruins, they were on the attack early but Butte Bulldog keeper Joe Schrader was not having any of that. He turned away several shots early on, but the Bruins eventually snuck a few past him, they won 4 to nothing to advance.
Then finally, the Helena boys playing host to the Missoula-Sentinel Spartans. We picked this one up in the second half, Spartans up 1-0, and despite several shots on goal late, the Bengals couldn't get anything into the net as they fall one to nothing to the Spartans.
Helena area squads go three and one in round one, and round two action is set for Saturday.
Helena-Capital boys and girls both play Billings West on Saturday.
Helena girls will host Bozeman on Saturday.