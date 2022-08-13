Helena- We are here at Helena High School at Fiske field, for one of my favorite part of summer football camp, two a days. A lot of questions rising about the Helena High School Bengal's after a very successful season, questions that are being answered from day one of two a days. With a little segment that we like to call, three and out.
Number one on the list is how do the Bengals replace the senior led football team from last season?
“We had some really good football players last year. I think this group has got to do it together." Head Coach Dane Broadhead said. "If you look at who stands out, it’s different guys at different times. It’s getting them to collectively buy into the mindset of it’s we before me.”
“I mean we lost Kaden Huot, some O-line guys...
“Some defensive guys." Said Senior Defensive End Dylan Christman. "Our defense is good, our O-line is good, our quarterback is good and that’s just how it goes.”
Speaking of quarterback at number two, junior Carter Kraft will be the Bengals starter week one, and he’s working on a new mindset for the offense heading into this season.
“We had a big emphasis this year on like don’t be afraid to get your buddy open. Not everybody has to go for the ball." Said starting quarterback Carter Kraft. "And stuff like that and pushing that non selfish kind of offense, seems to work really well.”
Lastly at number three, newly hired head coach Dane Broadhead is building a Montra for his program. A phrase that will help this team’s legacy, both on and off the field.
“Our motto is bring it, it’s pretty simple... Our mindset every day you know you’ve got to show up and bring it. Whether that’s in the classroom, in the community, you know on the football field, it’s pretty simple you know.”
The Bengals first chance to bring it is at home, August 26th against Great Falls.
From Helena, Austin Parr, SWX.