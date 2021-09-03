HELENA, Mont.- Tonight, September 3, at Vigilante Stadium the Helena Bengals play host to the Billings Senior Broncs. Both teams are 1-0 looking to make it two straight wins to start the year.
It was the home opener for the Bengals tonight, and it was all defense early in this one. However, after a 61 yard Kaden Huot scamper, he then finds Carson Anderson for six. That made it 6-0 Bengals after a missed two-point conversion.
Bengals defense then forces a three-and-out, and gives their offense a chance to make it a two score game. They did just that as Huot this time finds Cade Holland with a nifty flick pass.
With their backs against the wall, Billings Senior had an answer though, Jacob Miller plunges in from two yards out in the jumbo formation as Billings cuts the lead in half. 14-7 Bengals at the half, as both defenses continue to make it tough on their opposition.
The final tonight at Vigilante was 28-14 Bengals as they move to 2-0 on the season.