HELENA, Mont. - the three seed Helena Bengals playing host to the six seed Bozeman-Gallatin Raptors.
It seems like just yesterday it was 90-degrees and sunny and every team had a clean slate. Fast forward nine weeks and here we are. The 7 and 2 Helena Bengals, 4 and 5 Gallatin Raptors, Vigilante Stadium. You win, or you go home.
It was a cold, October night, but perfect for playoff football.
First quarter... After forcing a turnover on downs, Gallatin with the ball deep in Bengal territory as Bryce Mikkelsen muscles his way through the defense, carrying defenders across the goal line. That score made it 7-0 Raptors.
Ensuing possession, fourth down for the Bengals as Kaden Huot drops in a beautiful touch pass to Kade Schlepp. That score tied the game up at seven midway through the first quarter.
Into the second quarter, Forrest Suero jumps the screen pass, snags the pass with one hand, and takes the interception the other way. He drug several Raptors with him on the return before being brought down inside the 25-yard line.
Helena would go on for a big win over Gallatin 42-28. Gallatin scored a few times late in the fourth quarter to bring the score closer, but the Bengals were too much. They advance to the AA Quarterfinals.