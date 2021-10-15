HELENA, Mont. - The Helena High Bengals, currently sitting at fourth in the Western AA standings, and playing host to the Missoula-Big Sky Eagles tonight at Vigilante Stadium.
The Bengals come roaring out onto the field with the seniors leading the way on their big night.
We jump to the second quarter, and speaking of jumping, Grizz commit Marcus Evans goes up and over the Eagle defender with style. His backfield duet Cade Holland would punch it in for six just a few plays later. That made it 14-0 Bengals midway through the second quarter.
Then after Louis Sanders picks off Kaden Huot, Big Sky with a big bounce off the hands of Tre Reed and into the waiting arms of Isaac Ayers. From disaster to success for the Eagles.
Now under thirty seconds in the first half, Huot slides to his right and lofts the ball into the back of the endzone where a waiting Kade Schlepp brings in the pass to extend the Bengal lead to 21-0 heading into halftime. The Bengals continue to roll in the second half on their way to a 42-7 win. They clinch a top four seed and are guaranteed at least one home playoff game.