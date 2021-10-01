HELENA, Mont. - The (3-2) Helena High Bengals playing host to the (4-1) Kalispell-Glacier Wolfpack tonight at Vigilante Stadium.
In the first quarter tied at seven, Kaden Huot scrambling to his left and looking towards the goal line throws a strike to Chase McGurran near the five yard-line and McGurran does the rest, fighting his way for the score. That makes it 14-7 Bengals.
After a Colter Petre interception, Huot finds Kade Schlepp this time running free in the back of the end zone. The Bengals would tack on another score from Huot to Schlepp later on in the second quarter.
Now 28-7, late in the second quarter, with the Wolfpack looking for anything before half. Gage Sliter finds Jake Turner for the duos second scoring connection of the half. The Bengals would take a 28-14 lead into the locker room, and would go on to win this one 48-24. Kaden Huot notches six total touchdowns to lead Helena to a huge win.