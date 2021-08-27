In their first game of the season, the Helena High Bengals made a statement as they went on the road and knocked off the Great Falls High Bison 22-0.
After a very slow first quarter, things picked up in the second. Great Falls High quarterback Reed Harris broke off a run that set the Bison up inside of the Bengals five yard line. After a few penalties and a failed fourth down, the game remained scoreless.
On the very next drive, the Bengals offense broke through. Case Holland capped off the drive with a two yard touchdown run. Helena would convert the 2-pt conversion and take a 8-0 lead into halftime.
In the third quarter, Kaden Huot found Chase McGurran in the corner of the end zone to stretch the Bengals lead to 16-0.
Great Falls High would have a few chances, but could never punch anything across and Helena would put it away in the fourth. Huot connects again with McGurran for another Helena touchdown and the Bengals win it 22-0.