HELENA, Mont. - The Helena Lady Bengals playing host to the Bozeman Lady Hawks this afternoon in Helena in a second round matchup of the Ladies AA soccer playoffs.
The number one ranked Lady Bengals looked to continue their dominance on this 2021 soccer season, but a hungry Lady Hawks team came into town looking to stir up the AA playoffs.
The Bengals have made their money this season jumping on teams early, looking to do that again here. Hawks keeper Sabrina Scurry gets a hand on it, but it still finds its way into the box where several Bengals get a foot on it, but are all denied. The game remains tied at 0.
Bengals back on the corner kick, some confusion between the Hawks defense and keeper and the ball finds it's way over the line. A delayed call from the refs on a very non-traditional way to score, but that gave the Bengals a 1-0 lead midway through the first half.
Bozeman looking for a response, a very creative throw in from Grace Stoddart, and a Hawk gets a head on the ball but can't keep it in the box. Stoddart gets another shot but just misses wide. The Bengals hang on to win 1-0 to move onto the semifinals.