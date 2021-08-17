HELENA, Mont.- After accepting an offer earlier this year to join team USA, Konnor Ralph became the first Helena native to accomplish that feat since Roger Little did in 1972. While Ralph has spent a lot of time outside Montana training, he is back in town for the summer.
"I had just gotten third place and I was sitting in our hotel room, and I got a phone call from all three of the coaches. It was a facetime, and they were like hey, good job today, we just wanted to let you know that you made the team," said Ralph.
Ralph will begin training for the 2022 winter Olympics in Beijing with the U.S. ski team in Park City, Utah starting in September. However, he did tell me that it will likely take a miracle for him to appear in the 2022 Olympics and that his goal is to be ready for the 2026 Olympics.
"I mean daily life is kind of just getting ready for competitions, working out, and staying in shape as much as you can, and just preparing mentally for that," said Ralph.
And while he has no regrets about his ski career, he is enjoying the current downtime.
"Dude, it's awesome, I was always like Ii just want to go to prom and do all these things. Obviously, I wouldn't change what I've done for a prom, but it is nice to be home and be a normal 18-year-old for a little bit," said Ralph.
A fun note to add is that Roger Little, a Helena skier who qualified for the 1972 winter Olympics, did make an appearance at Ralph’s high school grad party after hearing about his accomplishments. You can find the go-fund-me link, for Ralph’s travel and living expenses for his competitions in Europe, here.