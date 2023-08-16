BOSTON, Mass. -- Montana has had its share of notable athletes, but "Sugar" Sean O'Malley is hoping to reach heights no Treasure State native has before: becoming a champion in the UFC.
Today, O'Malley spoke at his pre-fight press conference about how his time growing up in Helena propelled him to stardom.
"I think being from Montana was a huge role," O'Malley said.
"I mean even just my first couple coaches early on, Johnny Aho would tell me if I had to fight GSP (Georges St-Pierre), I'd beat him. And I was delusional, I'm like hell yeah I would."
"So I was knocking people out at an early age of 16, 17, 18. I was all in Montana fighting. There was times I fought three times in a month. And being in Montana, they didn't have a commission, we could fight three times a month. Its obviously, its where I'm from. I grew up there and it molded who I was being from Helena, Montana."
Treasure state ties also extend to his coach, Great Falls native Tim Welch. O'Malley spoke about how the two linked up completely by chance at an event years ago in the Electric City.
"The fact that Tim came back to Great Falls to commentate a fight card because he was already in Bellator at the time, and I was on the fight card," O'Malley said.
"He had watched me fight when I was 16 years old. Tim approached me at the after-party and he said, hey if you want to come down to Phoenix and train at a real gym, you can come. I called him the next day and I'm like hey I got my flight booked, and he said whoa chill. But just meeting Tim, and obviously what he's done for me and my career is just crazy to think about."
Since that meeting, the pair haven't looked back. O'Malley enters Saturday night with a 16-1 professional record with one no-contest.
Aljamain Sterling has defended his title three times since winning it in March of 2021, but the Helena native isn't shy about his chances this weekend.
"I still have to get into an octagon with Aljamain Sterling, the best bantamweight of all-time and do that magic," O'Malley said.
"I'm going to go out there and put his lights out. I'm 100 percent capable of that and that's where I get my confidence from."
O'Malley enters the fight still a sizable underdog (listed as a +185 underdog on SportsBet Montana as of Wednesday night). The main card for Saturday's pay-per-view can be seen on ESPN+ and gets underway at 8 p.m. MT.