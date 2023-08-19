Helena native Sean O'Malley wins UFC bantamweight title

BOSTON, Mass. -- Montana reached new heights in the UFC on Saturday night, as Helena native Sean O'Malley became the UFC's bantamweight champion by TKO, pulling off the upset over Aljamain Sterling, knocking out the champ in the second round on Saturday night in Boston.
O'Malley landed a vicious right hook to knock Sterling to the canvas, and swarmed the champion with punches while down, prompting referee Marc Goddard to stop the fight at 0:51 of the second round.
With the win, O'Malley is now 17-1 in his UFC career with one no-contest.
Round 1 saw both fighters come out tentatively, with both playing it safe and staying away from trying to land big shots.
The second round saw O'Malley take control early, dodging a Sterling punch and responding with the vicious right hook, leading to the TKO.
O'Malley's win launches the Helena native to new heights, and many expect him to defend his newly acquired title later this year against Marlon "Chito" Vera, who handed "Suga" his only UFC loss in Las Vegas back in Aug. 2020.