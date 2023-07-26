MISSOULA, Mont. -- After getting walked off on in last year's Class AA championship game, the Senators came all the way back, sealing this year's title with a 2-1 win on Wednesday afternoon in Missoula.
With wins over Medicine Hat, Missoula, Great Falls, and a pair of wins over the Scarlets, they clinched this year's crown. The Senators now enter the Northwest Regional Tournament with a 53-14 record.
They'll begin regional play in Gillette, Wyo. on Wednesday as they hope to become the first Montana team in decades to advance to the Legion World Series in Shelby, N.C. on Aug. 10.