Hellgate's Caudle helps soccer team, community through volunteerism

MISSOULA, Mont. -- This week’s Mattress Firm Student of the Week is someone your parents probably wanted you to be.
There aren't many things Ali Caudle doesn't do around Missoula. Whether it's helping out with Hellgate soccer or volunteering her time for different organizations, while also leaving an impact on everyone she meets.
This time of year, Caudle finds herself jetting to Hellgate Soccer practice right after school gets out just before 4 p.m., bringing whoever needs a ride over to the fields. When it was time to pick a manager for this fall, Head Coach Natalie Hiller-Claridge says there was really no other choice.
"I can basically throw anything at her whether it's here, will you run and set this grid up?”, Hiller-Claridge said.
“Or here's our stat book, learn how to do it and she just does it. She really is kind of helps crystal, our JV coach, crystal is on her own with 22 kids and so Ali is there helping her day in and day out at practice which has been a huge help. When I thought about this season and thought about who my manager would be, she was actually the only one that came to mind."
Even after a recent loss, she helps pick her teammates up. Last year, she was voted a captain of the school's JV team, and this year she helps keep stats during games.
That is, when she's not busy volunteering at the Poverello Center or at Paxson Elementary School with Hellgate's Key Club. Blown away myself, I asked Ali how she's able to manage her time so effectively.
"A lot of it is just kind of blocking out my time, scheduling, figuring out when I can do things and like trying not to get distracted by other stuff,” Caudle said. “I just need to prioritize what matters to me and that kind of makes me happy."
Making people feel welcome and the ideas behind service and volunteerism are important to her. She spends time tutoring students in math and history, giving back to the sport she loves by officiating games, and following her passion by working as the co-editor for hellgate's student newspaper.
"I think putting other people above yourself is a really noble thing to do. And I think it's a brave thing to do and it's just kind of the thing I try to live by."
She wants to work in journalism after high school, and she practiced her writing skills last year by doing something very few managers would take the time to do.
"The end of the season last year we had 38 people in the program, everybody in the program got an individualized notecard from her at the end of the season,” Hiller-Claridge said. “And it wasn't just a little like nice work on the season, it was specific things about each individual player and why they were so great."
"Truly, I had never seen anybody do something like that before” Natalya de la Plaza, a junior forward and one of Caudle’s closest friends on the team, said.
“I've been on countless soccer teams, I've been playing soccer since I was four years old, and I've never had somebody do something so personal and so time-consuming and take their time out of the day to do something like that."
She puts others above herself, constantly helps out in the Missoula community whenever she can, and that's why she's our Mattress Firm Student of the Week.