12C boys championship to feature title game mainstay Manhattan Christian, up-and-comer West Yellowstone

BUTTE, Mont. -- Stop me if you've heard this one before--Manhattan Christian will play for the district 12C title.
The defending Class C state champions are no strangers to this spot, as the Eagles, coming off a 75-65 victory over Harrison-Willow Creek in the semifinals, have now made their nest in the 12C chipper three years running.
That's really no surprise for a team that features so much scoring versatility in the likes of Mason Venema, Tebarek Hill, and Seth Amunrud--all returners from the state title squad.
"It's about putting in the time, getting in the weight room, getting some skills in, and just trusting each other," Amunrud said. "It takes a whole team. It takes all 12 guys and a whole coaching staff to be able to do it."
Though the 12C title game may be a familiar spot for the Eagles, they may have to deal with the unfamiliar feeling of being underdogs.
Enter the West Yellowstone Wolverines: the top team in the district, entering this week's 12C tourney with 17 victories (one of those over Manhattan Christian) and just one loss. They've rolled through the district bracket, most recently taking down Ennis 58-35 to advance to the finals.
Their sudden rise to the top just begs the question: How did a team so out of the way, all the way down in Montana's southwest corner, become arguably the best team in the class?
"Let's just be honest--there's other programs around here that recruit every player that they have on their team," West Yellowstone coach Jeff Matthews said. "We don't get to do that. We couldn't co-op, we couldn't do any of that stuff."
"So, we had to develop our kids," Matthews continued. "There's a mentality there--toughness--that our city brings to it, and that's the most important thing for us."
12C fanatics may remember that these same Eagles and Wolverines also played in absolutely bonkers tournament title game a season ago--a game that MCS pulled out by the skin of its teeth, 69-65 in overtime.
This year's title contest will be held at the Maroon Activities Center on Saturday at 6 p.m. We can only hope this year's rematch will be just as electric.