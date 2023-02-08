CASCADE, Mont. - The Cascade Badgers boys and girls basketball teams are currently number 2 and number 1 in their conference. Something that may not seem that rare or even impressive at the high school level, but when it comes to Class C, a lot has to go right and a little luck never hurts.
“We’re pretty lucky that we all have a good group of kids,” said boys head coach, Mike Moore. “They have a good group of girls, we’ve got a real good group of kids. We have a lot of kids for the first time in a long time. We have 19 between varsity and JV, compared to a lot of schools we play that don’t even have enough for full JV teams. We finally got the numbers and it helps in practice and helps everybody step up their game.
For the boys, coach Moore’s 30 years with the program has seen its share of ups and downs, including the program's lone state title in 97’. And as far as any chance of getting number 2 this season, the mindset for his boys is simple.
“Our focus is to FOCUS,” Moore chuckled. “Again, it sounds cliché but you can’t have mental let downs in tournaments and even these last few games coming up. I mean, we beat the teams we’re gonna play but, you can’t take them for granted. They’re good.”
“I’m confident we can beat everyone and I’m excited for tournaments,” stated Cascade senior, Carter Casavant. “Especially because I think we can win. Get first and probably make divisonals for the first time in a while.”
And for the girls, they’re currently undefeated in conference under 3rd year head coach, Jeff Mortag, but as for state titles, that's one banner you won’t see at Cascade.
So could this be the squad that brings home the first title in program history?
“Oh they can. They’re fast, they’re quick, and like I said, they have the right attitude,” said Mortag. “I will never doubt them. I will never doubt them against any team, so they definitely could.”
“I think starting out the season from working really hard in the summer, we were expecting to be doing this good,” added senior, Harlie Jackson. “From the start, we really thought that we had the team that had what it takes.”
“I think a lot of the games that we had and the experiences that we shared last year really helped us build a team bond. From top to bottom, varsity and JV, and that’s really carried through.” said senior Alaina Barger.
“Oh it’s a fun, FUN squad. Everybody gets along great together. They all work together, they are always hustling, and always working hard. There’s never a bad practice and they’re just a fun bunch of girls.” said Mortag.
The Badgers finish their regular season this week against Great Falls Central Catholic and Valier.