BUTTE, Mont. -- Spectators at the 12C basketball tournament have gotten familiar with the name Manhattan Christian.
Last year's tournament champs were one of two 12C teams to make it to the state tournament on the girls' side. It's all part of the program's winning tradition instilled under head coach Jeff Bellach, who also led the Manhattan Christian boys to the state title in 2019.
He's a man of many hats--and he donned one more last summer, when he became an assistant coach at Montana Tech.
"I've been coaching for quite a long time, but I've definitely taken a few things away from it already," Bellach said of his assistant job with the Orediggers men's team. "There's a lot of little things here and there. Obviously, it's a different level of basketball, so some of it doesn't translate, but you can take little bits and pieces of it."
That could mean some tension in the Bellach household though, as daughter Ava, one of the Lady Eagles' all-time greatest scorers (now just 27 points shy of scoring 1,000 in her Manhattan Christian career) will head to rival Montana Western next year.
But savoring the moment with a chance to run it to back to state with her father on the sideline is her priority number one.
"It's definitely surreal... I'm so happy he's my coach," Ava Bellach said. "I wouldn't be the player I am without him, that's for sure."
"We haven't gotten a trophy yet at state, and that's definitely a goal--first, second, or third--to get a trophy," the senior continued.
But before they can get there, they'll need to handle business in 12C.
The Lady Eagles looked dominant in their quarterfinal victory on Thursday night over White Sulphur Springs, forcing backcourt turnovers all game to roll to a 50-20 victory.
But next on the schedule is Ennis: one of only two teams to hand MCS a loss all season.
"We're excited for the opportunity in front of us," Jeff Bellach said. "The winner tomorrow gets to advance to next week, which is a big thing, so it'll be fun."
"It'll be a good environment here," Bellach added. "They're going to be ready to play, and I think we will too."
The District 12C tournament continues at the Maroon Activities Center on Friday morning with the knockout rounds, before main bracket play picks up at 3 p.m.