Brooke Badovinac's record-breaking performance highlights strong season for Butte Central

BUTTE, Mont. -- It's been a season to remember for the Butte Central basketball teams. On the boys' side, Dougie Peoples' heroics have been well-documented, as the junior led the Maroons to their second state title in the last three years.
While the girls did not quite reach the summit, they'll be going into the history books as well, and for that, you can thank Brooke Badovinac.
Just like Peoples, Badovinac led Class A in scoring and was named to the Southwetstern A All-Conference and Montana All-State teams this week.
Where Badovinac stands alone is in the record book. Her 671 points scored over the past season are the most ever for a Maroon.
"I just realized I had to be more aggressive with low numbers," Badovinac said. "I told myself I needed to be out there shooting more, scoring more, and just doing more for the team so we could get wins."
Badovinac's straightforward scoring approach didn't just result in her breaking the record--she smashed it, besting the previous record, held by Kellie Johnson, by 186 points.
"Kellie is a dear friend of mine, so I had to call Kellie and give her a little razz," recently retired Butte Central head coach Meg Murphy said. "But you know what? What's special about that is that Kellie said, 'Man, that's great! Will you tell her congratulations?' And it was cool because Brooke was on the other end."
Part of what makes Badovinac's record-breaking year so special is who she was playing for: coach Meg Murphy, a Butte legend, retiring after 40-plus years of service to the game.
"We wanted to make it all the way to state for Coach Meg," Badovinac said. "I think this year was just really remarkable for us. I don't think many people thought we'd be able to make it as far as we did."
"We knew as a team that we had to come together and give it our all," Badovinac continued. "I think this year was just a great season, and I'm happy with the way it ended."
With Badovinac and fellow All-Conference selection Ella Moodry returning next year, it looks like the Maroons will be title chasing once again.