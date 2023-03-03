Butte Central eyes state title repeat after thrilling performances at Western A

BUTTE, Mont. -- In less than a week, all eyes will be on the Butte Central maroons, as they look to defend their Class A title at the state tournament: the toughest test of the season for a team that seems to perform its best when the lights are brightest.
The Maroons may be based in Montana's Irish capital, but a combined 45-2 record over the past two seasons isn't just luck.
Butte Central has a knack for pulling it out when the pressure's on--just look at their performance in last week's Western A tournament, overcoming an early deficit to down Dillon in the semifinals before putting up 28 points in the fourth quarter in a thriller against Frenchtown to earn the divisional crown.
"Going against all these tough teams is preparing us really well for state because we've been challenged all year, and that's what's going to happen at state," star senior Dougie Peoples said. "It's nice to have those tests early on."
Overcoming those tests is a whole lot easier when Peoples is your point guard, as the Mining City's all-time leading scorer put up another vintage performance against the Broncs--reminiscent of last year's state title game.
"It feels like [Dougie] has been at his best in the biggest moment," head coach Brodie Kelly said. "He put up 41 in that [Frenchtown] game, 19 in the fourth quarter. Last year, in the state championship, he put up 37. He's kind of had a knack for doing that, making plays when we need him."
He and the rest of the Maroons won't get caught looking ahead at state, but it's hard to ignore undefeated Lewistown on the other side of the bracket--the same Golden Eagles that Central bested in last year's championship before handing the Maroons their only loss in the first game of this season.
But the circumstances would be different if the two were to meet again, as glue guy Eric Loos is back in the lineup after missing that matchup in December.
"I'd love to play those guys again," Loos said. "They got us earlier this year, and I wasn't able to play. But if we got to play them, we'd definitely be ready. And we'd give everyone a show, that's for sure."
Butte Central and the rest of the state A field will get this race to the finish kicked off on Thursday in Bozeman.