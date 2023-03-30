Butte Central star Dougie Peoples wins Gatorade Player of the Year, makes college commitment

BUTTE, Mont. -- The trophy cabinet is getting pretty cluttered for Dougie Peoples.
The Butte Central senior closes out arguably the greatest single career in Butte high school basketball history as a state champion, the Mining City's all-time scoring leader, and now the 2023 Gatorade Player of the Year.
From a fan's perspective, it's clear to see why everyone gets so excited when the ball is in his hands.
But it's his infectious smile and humble attitude about everything that make him so easy to root for.
"Being the first person from Butte Central to ever [win Gatorade Player of the Year] is something that is really cool," Peoples said. "But it's really cool for my team, too."
"I think that it's an accomplishment that I received, but it's something that is a team award and is something that we accomplished together," Peoples continued.
The high school chapter of Peoples' storybook career may have come to a close, but of course, he's still got a whole college experience ahead of him.
The question is which team's colors he will be donning next.
As we found out on Thursday morning, it'll be the purple and white at College of Idaho.
Peoples said it was an extremely tough choice to pick the Yotes over his hometown school of Montana Tech, but it was an "opportunity he couldn't turn down."
And a little extra hardware in the form of an NAIA national championship may have helped make the decision that much easier.
"I think that was just kind of a cool thing for them," Peoples said. "I can say I'm joining the national champions. I think that was just a bonus a little bit."
Peoples will make his commitment official at a signing on Tuesday. And though he'll be leaving the Mining City, the Mining City will never leave him.
"I think our state championship was great, and the divisional championships and district championships... we're going to remember that forever," Peoples said. "But the relationships and being part of the Butte Central family, I think that's something I'm going to take the rest of my life."
"Everyone who is a Maroon is proud to be a Maroon," Peoples continued. "And I'm so happy to say that I'm very proud to be a Maroon."