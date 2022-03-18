Butte Central's Dougie Peoples reflects on title-winning shot, team going forward

BUTTE, Mont. -- It's a play that people are already calling "The Shot."
Dougie Peoples' game-winning three-pointer in last Saturday's Class A state championship game is a play that the Butte Central Maroons won't soon forget.
"My original plan was to get to the rack, but I saw how congested they were," People said. "When I saw the double team come in, I just threw it up, and when it went in, it was [shocking]. It was just amazing."
"It's what every kid dreams of growing up, and it came true for me," Peoples continued.
For folks who have been watching Peoples all season long, his star moment in the title game shouldn't come as a surprise. Peoples has been the Maroons' go-to option since day one. The junior has already scored 1,000 points in high school career, and Saturday's 37-point performance in the title game was just another vintage moment.
"He's just so difficult to stop because he's got such a multi-faceted game," Butte Central head coach Brodie Kelly said. "You can't just guard his shot. You can't just guard his drive. You can't pick one side or the other. You can't foul him. You can't really double him, because he passes the ball well. He's just hard to guard."
But as iconic as his game-winner was, and as great a player as People is, he'll be the first to tell you that the Maroons' title run was not a one-man effort.
"I have four other players on the court at all times that are also huge threats, so they can't just focus on me because my other teammates will knock down shots," Peoples said. "That's the great thing about our team was you couldn't just focus on one player. All five of us could hurt you, which is what I think made us so special."
While the Maroons will be losing a lot of senior talent for next season, Peoples will be returning, as will key figures such as guard Kyle Holter and forward Eric Loos.
And with underclassmen seeming primed to take the next step, Peoples is confident in Butte Central's ability to run it back.
"I think that we have some underclassemen that are going to step up," Peoples said. "In the state championship game, [sophomore] Jack Keeley did. He guarded Lewiston's best player and caused some misses. I think that's a great indicator about next year for how promising it will be."
For the next month or so, the Maroons are going to sit back and enjoy the victory. But in mid-April, it's right back into the gym and time to prepare for next season.