Butte Central's Peoples, Skyview's Williams win Montana Gatorade Player of the Year Awards

Montana's Gatorade Players of the Year were unveiled earlier today, and on the boys side, Butte Central star Dougie Peoples got this year's honor.
The senior guard led the Maroons to the Class A state semifinals last week after winning a state title last season. He averaged just shy of 25 points per game this year to go with six rebounds and three assists.
Peoples owns the single-game school scoring record after dropping 44 points in a game earlier this season, and set the city's single season-scoring record as well.
Off the court, he volunteers with the Special Olympics and his church, while also serving as student body president at Butte Central. He remains undecided on where he'll play college basketball next year.
On the girls side, Billings Skyview junior Breanna Williams received this year's honor. Williams recently helped lead the Falcons to a third place finish at the Class AA state tournament.
A dominant force in the paint and on the perimeter, Williams led the state in both scoring at 22 points per game, and in rebounds with 11 a game. She also had two steals per game.
In 2022, she was named the Class AA State Tournament MVP after leading Skyview to their first state championship. Williams is a two-time first-team all state selection.
Still just a junior, Williams has been highly recruited by coaches across the country. Billings Central's Mya Hansen, who is now at Boise State, won the award last season.