GREAT FALLS, Mont.- To open up week one CMR and Great Falls High girls teams will hit the road to battle the Glacier Wolfpack and Flathead Braves.
After an 8-6 record last year, the Great Falls High Bison are looking for an even better year, starting this weekend.
Last year the two seniors, Alison Harris, and Hallie Thompson helped the Bison make a playoff appearance, but this year Great Falls High will be challenged with a younger and less experienced team.
On the other side of the river, the Rustlers are looking to regroup after a 4-10 regular-season record, but for them, their team will look a lot similar after losing just three seniors.
Despite a different look for these teams, both coaches say this week is all about finding their groove.
"Making sure we defend and rebound, we're going to have some errors offensively, so defensive end... rebounding, that will be our focus, " said Great Falls High Head Coach, Jerry Schmitz.
"Just kind of finding out what we can do and can't do. Playing some kids, letting them get their feet and see what they can do and then kind of make those decisions as we go forward," said CMR Head Coach, Brian Crosby.
Friday (12/10)
CMR @ Glacier (7PM) GFH @ Flathead (7PM)
Saturday (12/11)
CMR @ Flathead (7PM) GFH @ Glacier (7PM)