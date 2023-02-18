GREAT FALLS, Mont. - “3 towns, one goal”. That's the motto of the Dutton/Brady/Power Lady Diamondbacks, who joined forces for the first time on the basketball court this season.
Although co-ops are pretty common in high school sports, especially the smaller schools, this one happened last second to save Power’s season, and it was an adjustment for everyone involved.
“They said, Power’s got 4 maybe 5 girls that are gonna go out so they came and approached us about a co-op,” stated head coach Randall Reeve. “At first I was very nervous about it. I didn’t know how. We got some strong personalities between girls. So, I was really worried how they would gel together. After about the first day of practice, I thought, this is gonna be perfect. These girls get along so well.”
“I love it. I think it was a really great idea,” added Dutton-Brady senior Nadely Chapman. “I think the girls came together really well. I was a little nervous about it at first but I think we really came together as a team and really did our best.”
Their best has been good enough that they advanced to the district semi finals to face number 1 Cascade, a tough task for any team, but as for their confidence…
“It’s up there,” laughed Power senior Hailey May. “It’s really exciting being here, just with the co-op starting out brand new.”
Sadly, the Lady Diamondbacks lost to Cascade, who move on to face Simms in the District Championship. Dutton/Brady/Power’s last shot at divisionals starts Saturday when they take on Sunburst in the consolation bracket.