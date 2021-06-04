GREAT FALLS, Mont. - the Great Falls High boys basketball team earned another great accomplishment on Friday, as Drew Wyman was named this year's Gatorade Player of the Year.
Wyman was a senior forward for the Bison this year and helped lead the Bison to a 16-2 record and a state championship appearance.
This year he finished the season as one of the top-scoring and rebounding leaders in the state.
Wyman finished as the seond leading scorer, averaging just over 20 points a game and on the defensive end he finished as the third leading rebounder averaging 8 boards a game.
Wyman is a two-time all-state selection and has committed to the College of Idaho to play hoops at the next level.
This now marks the third time a Bison player has been earned this award in the last six years.