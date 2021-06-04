Drew Wymann named this year's Gatorade Player of the Year

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - This year the Great Falls High Boys' Basketball team takes in another great accomplishment, as Drew Wymann is named this year's Gatorade Player of the Year.
Wymann was a senior forward for the Bison this year and finished the season as one of the top-scoring and rebounding leaders in the state.
This year he finished as the 2nd leading scorer, averaging just over 20 points a game, and on the defensive end he finished as the 3rd leading rebounder, averaging 8 boards a game.
This now makes it the third time a bison player has been crowned this award in the last six years.