HELENA- What is the 1-6 model you ask? In basketball, you have 5 players who start the game on the floor, those being your starting 5. The 6 in the 1-6 model comes from the 6th man. Someone who comes off the bench and makes an impact for the team embraces this 6th man idea. For those that don't know, there is a dedicated award to the 6th man every year in the NBA.
Head Coach Carson Bender has extended this idea further than just one person. The 6 for the lady Vigilantes could be anyone coming off the bench, coaches or managers, bringing the ultimate team mindset to this program. The idea is that the respect level remains the same, no matter what role or position you share on this team.
The success early on this season, has come from the entire team buying into this mindset. A lot of these girls have played with one another for the last four years and the chemistry is showing up in games. Dymon Root, a junior guard who is 3rd in the state in scoring for single A said, "We've grown a lot and it's showing. I know a lot of these girls have put in a lot of hard work in the offseason."
Coach Bender has built a basketball program from the ground up and that is never easy for any head coach. This year, he has the Lady Vigilantes off to their best start in their short history and is proud of the girls he coaches. "These girls have put in time from when this program wasn't a program...they've built this program from the ground up...they are fun to watch, very unselfish, pass the ball and play physical...they represent their community well," said Bender.
The Lady Vigilantes will have their first scheduled back-to-back starting this Thursday, when they hit the road to take on Corvallis at 7:15PM. They will be back at home Friday night to host Dillon at 7:15PM.