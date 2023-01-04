FRENCHTOWN -- In Class A basketball, the Frenchtown Broncs are turning heads as they begin the new year undefeated ahead of some big conference showdowns over the next couple of weeks.
This year's Broncs squad has a unique blend of size and experience that they bring to the floor in each game. They have a formidable front-court led by 6'6 forwards Connor Michaud and Eli Quinn.
Michaud is one of six seniors on the roster, which make up head coach Brandon Robbins' most experienced group so far. With three games looming in five days against defending Class A state champion Butte Central as well as traditional powers Hamilton and Dillon, Robbins and the team hope their defense can lead to success this year.
"I think our success comes from the defensive end of the floor," Robbins said.
"We've been really disruptive and been fortunate to create a lot of offense from our defense. And then at times when even defensively, its just our team-first attitude, we're a really unselfish group."
"We all know our role on the team and I'd say I'm the scrappy one I'd say," senior guard Sully Belcourt said. "I'm a defensive player, getting around, getting on the floor, don't score big points but do what I need to do on defense."
"Being able to stretch the floor, stretch out our zone," Quinn said. "I think we also can all dribble the ball too so that helps us stretch the floor, get out to fast breaks and quick buckets."
"This year, we just have great chemistry," Michaud added. "Our chemistry this year has just been off the charts. We've been playing super well off of each other and there's not one person who's just taking all the shots, we've just been sharing the ball really well and that's our key to our success."
Frenchtown will host Hamilton on Friday night, before traveling to Butte to take on the Maroons this Saturday, and Dillon to battle the Beavers next Tuesday.