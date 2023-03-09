BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Gallatin girls team is State Tournament bound for the first time since the school opened its doors in 2020. Although the school's tenure has been brief, this team's early success can partly be attributed to someone who’s also had a brief tenure.
Jada Davis.
A freshman who’s already making a name for herself amongst the high school ranks, and not only has the double A state tournament still to come, but 3 more seasons ahead of her.
“It’s amazing. I actually never… I mean, I believed in going to state but I didn't know the first time I was ever gonna play basketball in my high school career that I’d be going to state for the first time,” Smiled Davis. “I wanna keep going to state all 4 years, you know. But I just love my teammates, love my coach, and I feel like 4 years from now we can be able to win state”
Davis had 399 points, 157 rebounds, 76 steals, and 56 assists this season. Then last week in the Eastern AA tournament, would win 3 of 4 games, put up 73 points, 22 rebounds, and 14 steals.
The young Jada Davis and the Raptors head to their first State Tournament, as the East's number 3 seed.